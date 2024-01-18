AFCON 2023: Ghana in make-or-break affair against record holders Egypt

The Black Stars of Ghana head into their game against Egypt knowing very well anything short of victory could spell doom for their Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The four-time African champions shockingly lost to Cape Verde in their opening Group B game on Sunday, putting pressure on the team ahead of the group's headliner against the Pharaohs.

What makes the game even more crucial is the fact that Egypt only managed a draw against Mozambique, thanks to a late penalty from talisman Mohamed Salah.

Both teams are in desperate need of points to help their chances of advancing in the competition.

The Black Stars have been preparing in Bingerville for the big game and on Wednesday, West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus took part in the exercise.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton says the team is focused on the job at hand.

"I am here as Black Stars coach, leading the team into what is a very important game and this is the only focus that I have," he said at the pre-match presser.

Meanwhile, his opposite number, Rui Vitoria has described the game as a final for both teams.

"We know what we have to do to get a good result against Ghana," said Vitoria. "We know that it will be a difficult game against a good opponent but we are prepared," he added.