AFCON 2023: Ghana inquest begins amid disastrous campaign as FA hold crunch presser in Kumasi

As the dust settles on Ghana's disastrous campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the nation's football fraternity is embarking on a thorough examination of what went wrong.

The Ghana Football Association (FA) is set to kick off this inquest with a pivotal press conference in Kumasi.

Ghana's journey at AFCON 2023 was fraught with disappointment and frustration.

Despite high hopes and expectations, the Black Stars faltered, failing to secure a single victory and crashing out of the tournament prematurely.

In response to the outcry from fans and stakeholders, the FA has called for a crunch presser in Kumasi.

This gathering aims to provide clarity on the factors contributing to Ghana's dismal performance and to outline the steps being taken to address the shortcomings.

The press conference serves as a crucial moment for the FA to engage with the media and the public, offering transparency and accountability in the wake of the AFCON debacle.

It provides an opportunity for stakeholders to ask pressing questions, voice concerns, and seek reassurances about the future of Ghanaian football.

With emotions still raw and disappointment lingering, the inquest into Ghana's AFCON 2023 campaign promises to be a sobering yet necessary exercise.

The FA's willingness to hold this presser demonstrates a commitment to learning from mistakes and charting a path forward toward success on the international stage.