AFCON 2023: Ghana legend Dan Owusu says Chris Hughton lacks ideas

Ghanaian football legend Dan Owusu has voiced his dissatisfaction with Black Stars coach Chris Hughton following Ghana's defeat against Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Owusu expressed his opinion that the veteran coach lacks ideas and appears confused about managing the team.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the three-time Ghana Premier League goal king winner criticised Hughton's decision-making and strategic choices, suggesting that the coach's long experience in the game doesn't seem to translate into effective management for the national team.

“Chris Hughton served as a technical advisor to Otto Addo and has also managed top teams abroad, including Brighton. He has been in the game for long, and I think he is now lacking ideas. And without a strong backing from his assistants, it will be difficult for him,” said Owusu.

The football legend questioned Hughton's decision to name a 55-man provisional squad for the tournament, emphasising that such a large squad may contribute to confusion and hinder effective preparation.

Ghana face a tough challenge ahead as they prepare for their upcoming match against Egypt in AFCON 2023. The Black Stars are eager to bounce back and progress beyond the group stage after their disappointing performance in the previous Nations Cup.

Ghana will play their final group game against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024. After the defeat to Cape Verde, the Black Stars currently find themselves at the bottom of the Group B table without a point, intensifying the pressure on Coach Chris Hughton.