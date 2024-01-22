AFCON 2023: Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru faces sideline spell after Mozambique clash

Ghana's midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru is poised for a period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the crucial match against Mozambique.

Despite passing a late fitness test for the pivotal third group game, the Anderlecht player's injury, initially incurred in the second group match against Egypt, has taken a toll.

Ashimeru, recognized as one of the key contributors to the Black Stars' performance in the tournament, especially for his adept ball progression and playmaking abilities, faces uncertainty as the Ghanaian medical team awaits the opportunity to assess the nature and extent of the midfielder's injury.

In a bid to ascertain a comprehensive understanding of the injury, Majeed Ashimeru is set to travel to his club in Belgium, Anderlecht, where further medical examinations will be conducted.

Ghana's journey in the tournament came to an end after a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in the final group game.

This marks the second consecutive failure for the four-time African champions to progress beyond the group stage in the continental competition.