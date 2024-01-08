AFCON 2023: Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed misses Namibia friendly due to knock

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed missed the friendly game against Namibia due to a knock, according to coach Chris Hughton.

The midfielder sustained the injury in training and was rested for the game, which ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw for the Black Stars.

Samed's absence was noticeable, as Ghana struggled to create scoring opportunities against a resilient Namibian side. Despite dominating possession, the Black Stars were unable to break down their opponents' defence, leaving fans worried ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Ghana have a difficult road ahead, with matches against Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the group stages. The team will need to be at their best if they hope to advance to the knockout rounds and make a deep run in the tournament.

Samed's availability for the team's first match against Cape Verde on Sunday is uncertain, but his return would be a welcome boost for the Black Stars. The midfielder has been an important player for Ghana, providing creativity and energy in the middle of the park.

In the meantime, Hughton and his team will continue to prepare for the AFCON tournament, working to address the issues that plagued them in the friendly against Namibia. With a few days left before their first match, the Black Stars will look to fine-tune their strategy and ensure that they are ready to take on the best teams in Africa.