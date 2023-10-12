AFCON 2023: Ghana open campaign against Cape Verde as fixtures are revealed

The Black Stars were drawn in Group B alongside record-winners Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique during the official draw of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw ceremony took place at the Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The Black Stars will open their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a match against Cape Verde at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on January 14, 2024.

The second group game will be against seven-time champions of the tournament, Egypt, also at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in the Ivorian capital on January 18, 2024.

The last group match, which will take place simultaneously with the other group fixture, is against Mozambique at the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan four days later.

The pressure is on, and there's no room for complacency. The Black Stars will need to be in peak form, both physically and mentally, to navigate this challenging group and progress to the knockout stages.

The Black Stars will be hoping to break the four decades jinx by lifting the ultimate title at the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire next year.

The last Ghana triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations was in 1982.