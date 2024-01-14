GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Ghana overrated players blown apart by minnows Cape Verde

Published on: 14 January 2024
The Black Stars of Ghana were dealt a huge blow after suffering defeat in their opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations despite facing an unfancied Cape Verde. 

Ghana, four-time African champions, came into the game as overwhelming favourites but were punished by a more clinical Cape Verde.

With big names like Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Andre Ayew and  Inaki Williams, it was Manchester United's outcast Bebe and Jovane Carbral that masterminded Cape Verde's win.

There is pressure on the Black Stars ahead of their game against Egypt in their second group game as a defeat could mean the end of the road for Ghana.

Cape Verde got off to a bright start after Jamiro Monteiro rebounded a shot from Carbral in the 17th minute.

The Black Stars levelled after the breakthrough Man of the Match ALexander Djiku after the defender headed home a Jordan Ayew corner.

Late into the game, Garry Rodrigues stole the winner after a poor clearance by the Black Stars.

