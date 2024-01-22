GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Ghana seek qualification against Mozambique today

The Black Stars of Ghana will be hoping to secure one of the tickets to the last 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire when they face Mozambique on Monday. 

The Group B cliffhanger will decide the fate of both Ghana and Mozambique, while the result from the other game between Cape Verde and Egypt will prove crucial.

Ghana desperately needs a win at least to finish as one of the best third-placed teams at the tournament, having lost and drawn their opening two matches.

The Black Stars could finish third if Egypt beats Cape Verde and Ghana defeats Mozambique.

Cape Verde could do Ghana a favour by beating Egypt to help the Black Stars secure an automatic qualification spot.

Heading into the game, the Black Stars will be hoping to avoid the Cameroon debacle, where the team lost to unfancied Comoros when they needed just a draw to progress.

Ghana have struggled in recent times at the continental championship, but the current squad remains confident ahead of tonight's game.

 

