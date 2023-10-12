AFCON 2023: Ghana seek redemption in Ivory Coast Following Cameroon letdown

Black Stars are gearing up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast with a determined resolve to make amends for their disappointing campaign in Cameroon.

In the previous edition of the tournament, the Black Stars faced a shocking early exit in the group stage, marking the first time since 2006 that they failed to progress further. The tournament in Cameroon was marred by underwhelming performances, and Ghana were unable to secure a single victory, even suffering a defeat at the hands of debutants Comoros.

The disappointment was keenly felt by the team and their fans, prompting an introspective period and a commitment to come back stronger. As Ghana prepare to enter the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, the focus is on redemption and restoring the team's reputation on the African football stage.

Ghana have been drawn into a challenging group that includes Cape Verde and Mozambique, along with the formidable Egypt.

Egypt and Ghana have a storied history, with the Egyptians clinching the 2010 AFCON title in a tense final against Ghana. The last encounter between the two teams in the 2017 group stage in Gabon also ended in Egypt's favour.

The Black Stars are determined to make a statement in Ivory Coast, and the road to redemption begins with the upcoming tournament. The team and their fans are hopeful that this time, Ghana will showcase their true potential and regain their status as a force to be reckoned with in African football.