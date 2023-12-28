AFCON 2023: Ghana shifts pre-tournament plans, eyes Namibia as potential friendly opponent

Ghana are now considering a friendly match against Namibia instead of the initially planned encounter with Botswana ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The initial proposal to hold a training camp in Johannesburg and face Botswana in a friendly met with public disapproval, prompting a swift response from the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association.

In response to the sentiment expressed by passionate football enthusiasts, the revised plan now involves a training camp in Kumasi and a friendly match against Namibia.

This unexpected twist in the pre-AFCON schedule comes as Namibia's national football team has already set up camp in Ghana, choosing the picturesque Western Region for their pre-tournament training.

Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has added to the excitement by unveiling a 28-player provisional squad for the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast.

With both teams gearing up for the AFCON challenge, Ghana and Namibia are set to provide each other with valuable match practice in the friendly encounter. The match assumes significance for Namibia, placed in Group E alongside football powerhouses South Africa, Tunisia, and Mali.

As the anticipation builds for the continental football spectacle commencing on January 13, Ghana finds itself in Group B alongside record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.