AFCON 2023: Ghana showdown looms for Mozambique after disappointing loss to Cape Verde

Mozambique suffered a 3-0 loss to Cape Verde in their Group B match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, following a 2-2 draw with Egypt in their opening game.

The Mambas must now rely on a victory in their final group game against Ghana to progress to the next stage.

Speaking after the match, Mozambique's Chiquinho CondÃ© acknowledged that his team struggled to cope with Cape Verde's pace and technique.

"They fully deserve their victory," he said.

"They caused us a lot of problems. They are fast, very technical players who project themselves forward very quickly. For our part, we lacked energy."

With only one point from their first two matches, Mozambique faces a do-or-die situation against Ghana.

"This is going to be our first final," CondÃ© stated. "We are up against the wall, we no longer have a choice. We will have to go for this victory and it will not be easy because the Ghanaians will want the same thing as us."