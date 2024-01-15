AFCON 2023: Ghana star Jordan Ayew sends strong message after shock Cape Verde defeat

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew expressed his frustration following Ghana's loss to Cape Verde in their first match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He acknowledged that the team had the game within their grasp, but poor concentration and lax defending ultimately cost them the win.

"We always lack concentration at key moments and they [Cape Verde] scored sloppy goals," Ayew lamented. "As a team, we need to bounce back quickly. We can't keep saying it's a young team; we've been together for two years now."

Ayew emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive attitude, despite the setback. "We have two more games left, and we must stay positive. We'll take it one game at a time and see how it goes," he said.

The defeat marks Ghana's third consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournament without a win in their opening match. They now face an uphill battle, needing a victory against Egypt to revitalize their campaign. The Pharaohs are seven-time champions and will pose a significant challenge for the Black Stars.

In the match against Cape Verde, Ghana struggled to overcome some defensive lapses. They allowed an early goal after 17 minutes when Jamiro Monteiro capitalised on a rebound off a parried long shot. Although they managed to equalise through Alexander Djiku's header from a corner kick, comedic defending led to Cape Verde scoring a late winner via Garry Rodrigues.

The stakes are high for Ghana's upcoming match against Egypt, as another loss could result in an early exit from the tournament, similar to their performance in the previous edition in Cameroon.