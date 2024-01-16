AFCON 2023: Ghana star Mohammed Kudus back in full team training ahead of Egypt match

The Ghana Football Association's Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has provided an update on Mohammed Kudus' fitness ahead of the Black Stars' second group game against Egypt at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kudus missed the opening game against Cape Verde due to a slight knock, but Twum has revealed that the midfielder is making good progress in his recovery.

According to Twum, Kudus has been working closely with the physios and has already joined the rest of the squad for full-team training.

The medical team is still assessing him, but Twum is optimistic that Kudus will be ready for the Egypt game by Wednesday or Thursday.

Speaking on Joy News' PM Express, Asante Twum said: "Normally what he does is that after the first 15-20 minutes of training, he joins the physios for his personal training outside of the group."

"Luckily, today [Monday] he trained with the rest of the squad. He stayed in the group training for the whole period. The medical team is still assessing him.

"He is back in full team training and I am sure by Wednesday or Thursday he will be fine for that match."

With the team facing a must-win situation against Egypt, Kudus' return would be a welcome boost to their chances of progressing to the next round.