AFCON 2023: Ghana star Mohammed Kudus targets trophy

Mohammed Kudus has voiced the unwavering determination of the Black Stars to secure victory in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Despite a challenging start with just one point from two matches, Kudus remains optimistic about the team's potential for success.

The Black Stars faced an initial setback with a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde and a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Egypt.

Speaking after the recent draw with the record-holding Egyptian team in a match which saw Kudus clinch the Man of the Match award after scoring a brace, he emphasised the team's ambition, stating, "The ultimate goal for all of us is to lift the trophy, but the sub-goal is to get out of the group, so the focus is on one game at a time."

Acknowledging the challenges, Kudus added, "Like I said, the ultimate goal is to win the trophy, that is the aim we came here with, but we can’t look far ahead of us, so we just need to take it one game at a time."

Ghana's pivotal match to secure a spot in the next round is against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 20:00 GMT.

The Black Stars are determined to break a 42-year trophy drought in the AFCON competition, making the upcoming fixture crucial in their pursuit of glory.