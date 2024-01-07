AFCON 2023: Ghana star Mohammed Kudus to miss pre-tournament friendly against Namibia

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is set to miss Ghana's pre-2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) friendly against Namibia due to his late arrival and a minor injury.

The match is scheduled for Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with an 8 pm kick-off.

Despite his absence from the Namibia match, Kudus is expected to join the Black Stars camp shortly. The West Ham forward, who is nursing a minor injury, will continue his recovery in Accra, benefiting from the expertise of Ghana Black Stars' medical team.

Kudus's eagerness to rejoin his teammates is evident following his absence from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the minor setback, he is expected to be fully fit before Ghana's first game against Cape Verde in the upcoming AFCON.

Since his move to West Ham United from Ajax last summer for a fee of around 40 million euros, Kudus has made a notable impact, boasting an impressive record of 10 goals in 18 starts across all competitions.

His imminent return adds anticipation to Ghana's preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations.