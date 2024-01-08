AFCON 2023: Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo misses Namibia friendly due to illness

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has revealed that striker Antoine Semenyo missed Monday's friendly against Namibia due to illness.

Semenyo, who has three Premier League goals this season, was not listed as part of the matchday squad for the game, which ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

After the game, Hughton confirmed that Semenyo was unwell, but expressed hope that he would recover before the team departs for Ivory Coast on Wednesday for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Semenyo's absence was felt during the game, as Ghana struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a resilient Namibian side.

The Black Stars had been expected to dominate the game but were unable to break down their opponents' defence.

Despite the disappointing result, Hughton remains confident that his team can bounce back and perform well in the AFCON tournament. He has emphasised the importance of teamwork and unity and has called on his players to stay focused and determined.

Ghana have a tough road ahead, with matches against Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the group stages. However, with a healthy Semenyo back in the lineup, the Black Stars will be looking to make a strong statement and prove themselves as contenders in the tournament.