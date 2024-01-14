AFCON 2023: Ghana sunk low as Cape Verde delivers another embarrassing defeat

Ghana's Black Stars began their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a dismal note after losing embarrassingly to Cape Verde in their Group B match on Sunday night in Abidjan.

The Blue Sharks, guided by Portuguese trainer Pedro Bubista, grabbed the maximum points of the match after claiming a deserving 2-1 victory at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny.

In a surprising move, Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton unveiled an unconventional starting lineup, sidelining key players like Inaki Williams, Daniel Amartey, Salis Abdul Samed, and Andre Ayew, with the notable absence of Mohammed Kudus from the match squad.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorfer seized his debut competitive start for Ghana.

Cape Verde quickly asserted dominance, securing a lead 17 minutes into the game as Jamiro Monteiro capitalized on a fumble by goalkeeper Richard Ofori, converting a rebound from Jovane Cabral's potent shot.

Although midfielder Majeed Ashimeru displayed brilliance with a goal during a goalmouth scramble, VAR intervened, disallowing the effort for offside in the 36th minute.

The second half witnessed a resurgent Black Stars, with defender Alexander Djiku equalizing by heading in a corner-kick from Jordan Ayew shortly after the break.

Cape Verde came close to getting the second goal of the match, but a good block by goalkeeper Richard Ofori denied Cabral's effort after weaving through the defence.

Ofori made another good save to stop Gerry Rogrigues from getting the match-winner for the Cape Verdians later on.

The Blue Sharks finally got the winning goal after Rogrigues capitalised on a huge defensive blunder to get the ball behind the ball behind in an empty net.