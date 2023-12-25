AFCON 2023: Ghana to begin pre-tournament camping on December 31

Ghana are gearing up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with pre-tournament preparations set to kick off on December 31, 2023.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the team's plan to establish a training camp in Johannesburg, South Africa. Players are expected to report to camp to commence intensive training ahead of the prestigious tournament.

The team will spend approximately 10 days in South Africa, where they will engage in crucial preparations. As part of their training schedule, Ghana will play a friendly match against Botswana on January 8, 2024.

This strategic fixture will serve as a vital test for the team before they head to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for the AFCON tournament scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The training sessions in South Africa will be conducted behind closed doors, excluding the public and media. All players in the provisional squad, barring those sidelined by injuries, are expected to join the camp in Johannesburg.

Head coach Chris Hughton will subsequently finalise his 27-man squad for the tournament, with the deadline for naming the final squad set for January 3.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, face a challenging group stage and will need to be in top form to compete for the coveted AFCON trophy, which has eluded them for four decades.

The last time Ghana claimed the AFCON title was in 1982, and they are eager to break the long-standing drought. The Black Stars commence their AFCON 2023 campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by matches against Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22, 2024.