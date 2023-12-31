AFCON 2023: Ghana to face Namibia in friendly ahead of tournament

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly on January 8, 2024.

The four-time African champions will test their strength before the tournament against the South African nation in Kumasi.

Ghana were earlier scheduled to play Botswana in Johannesburg but a change in plan has seen the Black Stars stay in the country for preparations.

Namibia have pitched camp in Accra due to similarities with the weather in Ivory Coast, making it ideal for Ghana to engage them in a preparatory match.

Meanwhile, coach Chris Hughton is expected to name his final squad for the competition on Monday.

The Black Stars will open camp in Kumasi on the same day as an intensive ten-day camping begins.

Ghana heads to the tournament with the hopes of ending a forty-year wait for a fifth AFCON title.

The four-time African champions have been drawn in a tricky group alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.