AFCON 2023: Ghana to name 27-man final squad

As the anticipation for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 reaches its peak, Ghana is gearing up to announce its final 27-man squad, a crucial step in the journey to continental football glory.

The journey began with a 55-man provisional squad, and on January 3, 2024, the Black Stars will reveal the names of the chosen few who will carry the hopes and aspirations of a nation.

The process of narrowing down from 55 to 27 players is a meticulous task that involves a combination of skill assessment, strategic planning, and careful consideration of each player's form, fitness, and experience.

The coaching staff, led by Chris Hughton, has the responsibility of crafting a balanced squad capable of navigating the challenges of the prestigious tournament.

The January 3 deadline adds an extra layer of excitement to the announcement.

As the clock ticks down, fans and pundits alike will be on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the revelation of the final squad.

The suspense surrounding the last-minute decisions and potential surprises will only intensify the buzz around Ghana's AFCON campaign.

A player in the final squad can only be replaced after a serious injury no less than 24-hours before the team’s first match following the approval of the medical certificate by the CAF Medical Committee.