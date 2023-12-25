AFCON 2023: Ghana to play only one friendly match as Botswana match confirmed

In preparation for the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Ghana have solidified their pre-tournament plans, including a single friendly match against Botswana.

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the team will set up camp in Johannesburg, South Africa, starting from December 31, 2023.

During their approximately 10-day stay in South Africa, Ghana will engage in intensive training sessions, with a specific focus on preparations for the AFCON tournament scheduled to take place in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, from January 13 to February 11, 2024. As part of their preparations, Ghana will play a friendly match against Botswana on January 8, 2024.

The training sessions in South Africa will be conducted in a closed environment, with limited access for the public and media. The coaching staff, led by head coach Chris Hughton, will assess the players before finalizing the 27-man squad for the tournament. The deadline for naming the final squad is set for January 3.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, is eager to make a strong impact in the AFCON 2023, aiming to clinch the trophy that has eluded them for four decades.

Their challenging group stage fixtures include matches against Cape Verde on January 14, Egypt on January 18, and Mozambique on January 22, 2024.