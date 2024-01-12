AFCON 2023: Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil sets sights on final 

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil, a key player in Coach Chris Hughton's 27-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, is optimistic about the Black Stars' chances and aims for a spot in the tournament's final.

Ahead of Ghana's first game against Cape Verde on Sunday, Paintsil shared his expectations with the media team of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). While expressing his desire for the Black Stars to reach the final, he emphasised the importance of taking it one game at a time.

"Our expectation is to win our games, go to the next level, win the next games, and then just get to the final. That’s my expectation but one game at a time," Paintsil stated in a video shared by the Ghana FA.

Despite the high expectations, Paintsil understands the need for a focused and step-by-step approach to navigate through the tournament successfully. Ghana last reached the AFCON final nine years ago in 2015, where they lost on penalties to Ivory Coast.

As the 2023 AFCON kicks off in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13, fans are eager to see if Paintsil and the Black Stars can make a strong impact, starting with their opening match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.

The winger will be making his second AFCON appearance having featured in the 2021 edition which saw Ghana exit in the group phase.