AFCON 2023: Ghanaian assistant coaches Boateng, Dramani come under scrutiny after Cape Verde defeat

Ghanaian assistant coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani have come under intense scrutiny after the Black Stars suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The loss has ignited renewed criticism, with fans and pundits pointing fingers at the coaching staff for their perceived failure to offer viable alternatives during crucial moments.

Boateng and Dramani assumed their roles as assistants to head coach Chris Hughton in March 2023, following a tumultuous period that saw Otto Addo stepping down as coach after Ghana's early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The coaching reshuffle aimed to inject fresh perspectives and ideas into the team's setup.

However, the recent loss to Cape Verde has brought the coaching staff's decisions and strategies under the microscope. Critics argue that the same recurring mistakes observed in previous matches are indicative of a broader problem in game management, with dissatisfaction extending to the assistant coaches.

Boateng and Dramani were part of the coaching team that successfully guided Ghana through the 2022 World Cup qualification playoffs, but the team's lackluster performance in Qatar raised concerns. The subsequent appointment of Hughton, with Boateng and Dramani retaining their roles, was met with anticipation, but the AFCON 2023 opener has triggered renewed skepticism.

Drawing parallels with past matches, fans have voiced their frustration, emphasising the need for the coaching staff, including the assistant coaches, to provide effective guidance for the team. Calls for alternatives to replace Hughton have even included Boateng in the past heightening the pressure on the coaching trio to turn the team's fortunes around.

As Ghana aim to bounce back in the upcoming AFCON fixtures, attention will be on Boateng and Dramani to offer commendable advice and contribute positively to strategic decisions.