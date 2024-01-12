AFCON 2023: Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ampiah calls for brave leadership for Black Stars ahead of tournament

Nigerian-based Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ampiah is urging for a fearless leader to emerge within the Black Stars' squad as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Ghana will take on Cape Verde in their opening game on Sunday before facing Egypt and Mozambique in their subsequent games as they aim to end their 42-year title drought.

The Rivers United player, sharing his insights on the team's prospects, emphasised the importance of having a player who can assert control and lead fearlessly on the field.

Ampiah expressed concerns about the need for a strong and fearless leader within the team, someone who can effectively control and motivate teammates during matches. In an audio aired on Kessben FM Ampiah stated, "If we don’t get one person to control the team, thinking we are professionals it won’t help us. We need to get a player who is fearless to control the entire team."

Highlighting the importance of having a player who can put teammates on their toes and provide on-field corrections, Ampiah believes that such leadership will contribute to the team's overall performance.

The upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast offers an opportunity for the Black Stars to claim their fifth continental trophy. Despite their historical success, Ghana has faced setbacks in recent finals, including losses in 1992, 2010, and 2015.