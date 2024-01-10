AFCON 2023: Ghanaian King Andre Ayew arrives in Cote D'voire to break and tie records

Iconic Ghana captain Andre Ayew is leading Ghana to Cote D'voire for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, aiming to beak one record and tie another in a blistering international career, spanning an astonishing and eye-catching 17-years.

The 34-year-old, who plays for French Lique 1 side Le Havre, is Ghana's most capped footballer in history.

He has surpassed former international teammates Asamoah Gyan as he aims to break more records at the continental showpiece in neighbouring Cote D'voire.

The former West Ham United and Swansea City forward is aiming to become the first player to record a goal in seven editions of the prestigious African football tournament.

Along with fellow countryman Asamoah Gyan, Zambian Kalusha Bwalya, and Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, the highest leading goal goalscorer in the Cup of Nations with eighteen goals, he holds the record for most goals scored in six.

Additionally, he aspires to become just the third player to appear in all eight iterations of the competition, which started in 1957 as a three-team event and has since grown to be a 24-nation showcase.

Ayew made his debut for Ghana as a teenager in 2007 and has worked his way up to captain the four-time African champions.

Ayew has 23 goals to go along with his 115 appearances.

With 10 goals, he is Ghana's all-time leading scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations.

With four Cup of Nations championships, Ghana has the third-best record after Egypt and Cameroon; nevertheless, their only defeat came in 1982 when they defeated hosts Libya in a penalty-filled final.

“My priority is to either start or come off the bench in the Ivory Coast,” Ayew told reporters ahead of Group B clashes with Cape Verde, record seven-time champions Egypt and Mozambique.

After that, let us see what happens. What is most important is that Ghana did well in this competition as we had a bad 2022 Cup of Nations, going out after the first round.”

Ghana's Black Stars finished in the top four six times in a row starting in 2008, but they lost to Comoros in the round of 16 five years ago, and they exited the competition in the first phase of 2022.

Ayew led Ghana to become the first and only African country to win the World Cup at the U-20 level.

It is still his greatest accomplishment, and it motivates him to aim for the main World Cup.