Published on: 19 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea takes center stage in key clash between Tunisia and Mali

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea, aged 36, has been designated as the central official for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group E clash between Tunisia and Mali.

This pivotal match is scheduled to take place on Saturday evening at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.

Despite being initially selected as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) official, Laryea will assume the role of the center referee in this year's tournament, representing the only Ghanaian match official chosen by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the competition hosted in Cote d'Ivoire.

Having officiated matches in the previous AFCON held in Cameroon, Laryea returns to the prestigious tournament with experience, having served as the centre referee for the Guinea and Malawi encounter in the group stages.

Additionally, he fulfilled the role of the fourth official in various matches, including those involving teams like Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde, Malawi, and Burkina Faso.

The VAR technician for the upcoming Tunisia versus Mali fixture will be Salima Rhadia Mukansanga, a notable Rwandan official contributing to the smooth conduct of the game.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
