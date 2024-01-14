AFCON 2023: Ghanaians cautiously optimistic ahead of showdown

In anticipation of Ghana's inaugural match against Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Ghanaians approach the event with measured expectations.

Despite the presence of star players, the Black Stars, following recent disappointing results, are not viewed as strongly as in the past.

Ghana's performance in the last two years has been subpar, marked by a premature exit from the previous AFCON campaign and an early departure from the 2022 World Cup.

Concerns about the team's competence were further raised after consecutive losses in friendly matches against the United States of America and Mexico in October 2023, followed by another defeat to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

As they prepare to face Cape Verde, Ghanaians are wary of expecting too much from the four-time champions.

Despite these concerns, the Black Stars draw confidence from their historical success against Cape Verde, having secured a 2-0 victory in the quarter-finals of the 2013 AFCON, the last time the two teams met. In their last five encounters, Ghana has dominated with four wins and one loss.

Ghana will also face tough opponents in Egypt and Mozambique in their subsequent AFCON matches.