AFCON 2023: Ghanaians divided over Black Stars' chances against Egypt

As the Black Stars prepare to face Egypt at Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny in their second Group B match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Ghanaians are divided over the team's chances.

The four-time African champions have struggled to impress in recent years, and their poor start to the tournament has only added to the doubts surrounding their abilities.

After losing 2-1 to Cape Verde in their opening match, Ghana coach Chris Hughton has come under fire for his selection, substitutions, and tactics. Many fans feel that he lacks the experience and expertise needed to lead the team to victory against top opponents like Egypt.

However, it's important to note that this is not a one-way contest. Egypt themselves are struggling, having drawn their opening match against Mozambique. Both teams are eager to bounce back from their disappointing starts and secure a vital win.

This will be the fifth meeting between Ghana and Egypt in the AFCON. While Egypt have had the upper hand in previous encounters, winning three out of four matches, including the 2010 championship game, Ghana will be looking to turn the tables and claim a much-needed victory.

With both teams facing pressure to perform, it promises to be an intense and thrilling encounter. Will Ghana be able to overcome their struggles and upset the odds, or will Egypt continue their dominance? Fans will have to wait until Thursday evening to find out.