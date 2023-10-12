GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

AFCON 2023: Ghanaians react to draw as Black Stars to face Egypt

Published on: 12 October 2023
AFCON 2023: Ghanaians react to draw as Black Stars to face Egypt

The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has brought a wave of anticipation and reaction among Ghanaians as their national team, the Black Stars, are set to face seven-time AFCON champions Egypt.

With a rich history in African football, Egypt has consistently been a powerhouse on the continent. Ghanaians are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead, as Egypt's impressive track record and star-studded team make them formidable opponents.

Ghana and Egypt share a historic football rivalry, and their past encounters, including the 2010 AFCON final and the 2017 group stage clash, all went in favour of the Egyptians. Ghana will also face Cape Verde and Mozambique.

As the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast approaches, Ghanaians are gearing up to support the Black Stars, hoping for an exciting and competitive tournament. While the draw presents a tough challenge, it also offers the Black Stars an opportunity to prove their mettle on the continental stage and aim for a triumphant campaign.

Below are some reactions to the draw

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more