AFCON 2023: Ghanaians react to draw as Black Stars to face Egypt

The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has brought a wave of anticipation and reaction among Ghanaians as their national team, the Black Stars, are set to face seven-time AFCON champions Egypt.

With a rich history in African football, Egypt has consistently been a powerhouse on the continent. Ghanaians are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead, as Egypt's impressive track record and star-studded team make them formidable opponents.

Ghana and Egypt share a historic football rivalry, and their past encounters, including the 2010 AFCON final and the 2017 group stage clash, all went in favour of the Egyptians. Ghana will also face Cape Verde and Mozambique.

As the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast approaches, Ghanaians are gearing up to support the Black Stars, hoping for an exciting and competitive tournament. While the draw presents a tough challenge, it also offers the Black Stars an opportunity to prove their mettle on the continental stage and aim for a triumphant campaign.

Below are some reactions to the draw

Ideally, it should be straight wins against Mozambique and Cape Verde and whatever happens against Egypt - who, by the way, are as light as Ghana currently - wouldn’t matter. But after what happened in Cameroon last time out, I should probably shush 🤫 https://t.co/J6RlQ3R21a — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) October 12, 2023

It’s AFCON, every single group is the group of death. Cape Verde and Mozambique can hang it on Ghana and Egypt’s head because AFCON has no rules. https://t.co/HXDHw2qUq1 — . (@tsnmknd) October 12, 2023

Let no one lie to u that Ghana is gonna qualify alongside with Egypt.... See Comoros kraa u can't even score... how much more Cape Verde and Mozambique 🤣 — Daniel Kofi Kelly (@danielkofikelly) October 12, 2023