AFCON 2023: Ghana's Alexander Djiku believes Black Stars can rebound against Egypt

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku expressed confidence that the Black Stars can bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde and secure qualification for the next round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite the setback, Djiku, who scored Ghana's consolation goal and earned the Man of the Match award, remains hopeful about the team's chances.

Facing the record holders, Egypt, on Thursday, January 18, Djiku acknowledged the tough challenge ahead but emphasised that nothing is impossible in football.

Speaking after the game, he stated, "It’s a tough game, but nothing is impossibleâ€¦so we will keep fighting for a win. We conceded a goal in the last minute, so everybody is disappointed, but it is footballâ€¦ so if we win the second game, we can qualify."

The defeat against Cape Verde has placed Ghana at the bottom of Group B, while the Blue Sharks lead the group.

Djiku's standout performance in the previous game, marked by three key blocks and a goal, has provided a glimmer of hope for the Black Stars as they aim for redemption against Egypt.

As the team prepares for a crucial showdown against Egypt, Djiku's optimism and determination reflect the collective spirit within the squad, as they strive to turn the tide and progress in the tournament.