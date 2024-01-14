AFCON 2023: Ghana's Black Stars embrace 'underdog' tag

Ghana's Black Stars have embraced the "underdog" tag ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), ahead of their first match in Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Despite being one of the most successful teams in the tournament's history, Ghana have struggled in recent years, failing to progress beyond the group stages in the last edition in Cameroon.

However, coach Chris Hughton and the players remain optimistic about his team's chances ahead of their first game against Cape Verde.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. While the Black Stars are considered underdogs in the group, they have a strong chance of advancing to the knockout stages if they can capitalise on their experience and team dynamics.

Despite the challenges ahead, Ghana's players are confident in their abilities and are ready to prove themselves on the biggest stage.

As the Black Stars prepare to take on Cape Verde in their opening match on Sunday, they know that they have a tough road ahead. But with their experience, determination, and team spirit, they are ready to defy the odds and make a deep run in the tournament.