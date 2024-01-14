GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

AFCON 2023: Ghana's Black Stars to dump ghost of under-performance on West African soil

Published on: 14 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Ghana's Black Stars to dump ghost of under-performance on West African soil
Black Stars

Black Stars have had a history of underperforming in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when held on West African soil.

Their only victories in the tournament on West African soil were in 1963 and 1978 when they hosted and won it. In recent times, their performance has been less than impressive, with early exits in the group stages in 2000, quarter-final exit in Mali in 2002, and failure to progress in Cameroon two years ago.

This year, the AFCON tournament is being hosted in Ivory Coast, a neighbouring country to Ghana. The Black Stars are eager to overcome their struggles and emerge victorious in a country that has twice denied them the cup, with the Elephants winning in 1992 and 2015.

Ghana faces a challenging group stage, starting with a match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14th. They will then face seven-time champions Egypt and wrap up their group stage matches against Mozambique.

The Black Stars are determined to put their best foot forward and make a strong impression in the tournament, with the ultimate goal of lifting the coveted trophy.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more