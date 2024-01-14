AFCON 2023: Ghana's Black Stars to dump ghost of under-performance on West African soil

Black Stars have had a history of underperforming in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when held on West African soil.

Their only victories in the tournament on West African soil were in 1963 and 1978 when they hosted and won it. In recent times, their performance has been less than impressive, with early exits in the group stages in 2000, quarter-final exit in Mali in 2002, and failure to progress in Cameroon two years ago.

This year, the AFCON tournament is being hosted in Ivory Coast, a neighbouring country to Ghana. The Black Stars are eager to overcome their struggles and emerge victorious in a country that has twice denied them the cup, with the Elephants winning in 1992 and 2015.

Ghana faces a challenging group stage, starting with a match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14th. They will then face seven-time champions Egypt and wrap up their group stage matches against Mozambique.

The Black Stars are determined to put their best foot forward and make a strong impression in the tournament, with the ultimate goal of lifting the coveted trophy.