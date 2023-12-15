AFCON 2023: Ghana's Black Stars to submit final squad by January 3

Ghana are set to submit their final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by January 3, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Black Stars, who are four-time African champions, have been preparing for the tournament, which takes place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Coach Chris Hughton has been working with his technical team to select the best players for the tournament, and the final squad is expected to be announced 10 days before the start of the tournament.

According to CAF, all 24 teams participating in the tournament must submit their final squads by January 3. The teams will then have until their first games to make any final adjustments to their squads.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. They will open their campaign against Egypt on January 13.

Ghana has a rich history in the AFCON, having won the tournament four times, but haven't won it in over 40 years, with their last triumph in 1982.

