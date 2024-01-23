AFCON 2023: Ghana's failure to play as a team is at the root of their woes

Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has left many fans and analysts searching for answers. One of the primary reasons for the team's struggles lies in their inability to play as a cohesive unit, relying instead on individual brilliance.

Cohesion and team work are essential components of any successful football team. When players work together seamlessly, they can accomplish greater feats than they could individually. Unfortunately, the Black Stars lacked this cohesion and teamwork in their AFCON 2023 campaign.

Throughout the tournament, Ghana's players seemed to be playing as individuals rather than as a team. There was little evidence of coordinated attacks, clever passing moves, or players making runs to create space for their teammates. Instead, the team relied heavily on long balls and individual dribbling skills to create chances.

This lack of cohesion was particularly evident in Ghana's first match against Cape Verde. The Black Stars struggled to create meaningful opportunities, with many of their attacks breaking down due to poor communication and coordination between players.

Another issue that plagued Ghana at AFCON 2023 was their reliance on individual brilliance. The team's strategy seemed to revolve around relying on moments of magic from their star man Mohammed Kudus, who missed the game due injury and returned with a bang by scoring two goals against Egypt and then Jordan Ayew who impressed in the third game, scoring twice. While these players are undoubtedly talented, they cannot be expected to carry the entire team on their shoulders.

Time and time again, Ghana's players tried to beat their opponents with individual skill rather than working together to break down defenses. This approach rarely paid off, as opposing teams were able to neutralize Ghana's threats with relative ease.

Ghana's failure to play as a team at AFCON 2023 is a lesson that the Black Stars must learn from if they wish to succeed in future tournaments.