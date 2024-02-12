AFCON 2023: Ghana's first round exit difficult to deal with - George Boateng

Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng acknowledges that the Black Stars' elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was a tough pill to swallow.

Boateng, alongside his boss Chris Hughton, couldn't orchestrate a successful campaign for Ghana, resulting in their exit at the group stage for the second consecutive tournament.

Ghana's journey ended after finishing third in a group comprising Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars' hopes were dashed following a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, followed by consecutive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

Reflecting on the disappointment, Boateng expressed on Sky Sports, "It was difficult to deal with the fact that you didn’t progress to the next stage but it’s football."

Speaking on Sky Sports, he added, "All you can do as a coaching staff is accept responsibility for it, evaluate what went wrong together with the FA and players to help ourselves to make sure that next time when we do get another opportunity, we learn from it."

The technical team was disbanded, resulting in Boateng, coach Hughton, and other staff members losing their positions.

Despite this setback, Boateng has submitted his application for the head coach role, signalling his desire to continue contributing to Ghana's footballing journey.