AFCON 2023: Ghana's group opponent Egypt wrap up preparations with win over Tanzania

Published on: 07 January 2024
Egypt secured a 2-0 victory over Tanzania as TrÃ©zÃ©guet, assisted by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, netted in the 32nd minute.

The Pharaohs wrapped up their preparations towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament with the international friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

The first half concluded with Egypt leading 1-0, showcasing their prowess as record AFCON winners when Mahmoud Trezeguet put them ahead after a pass from Mostafa Mohamed.

Post halftime, Egypt extended their lead with an own goal by Aishi Manula in the 73rd minute, solidifying their triumph.

Mohamed Salah's penalty struck the framework to hit the back of the Tanzania goalkeeper for the second goal of the game.

This win adds momentum to Egypt's ambitions for a significant impact in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Ghana, set to face Egypt in their Group B clash on January 18, is gearing up for their AFCON campaign.

The Black Stars will kickoff their tournament against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique on January 18 and 22, respectively.

With a rich history in AFCON, Ghana, four-time champions, last clinched the title in 1982.

