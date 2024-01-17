AFCON 2023: Ghana's Jordan Ayew optimistic ahead of crucial clash against Egypt

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has expressed optimism and determination ahead of Ghana's second group game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Egypt.

After a challenging start to the tournament with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde, Ayew believes the upcoming clash against Egypt provides a crucial opportunity for the Black Stars to revive their campaign.

Despite the disheartening loss to Cape Verde on January 14, Ayew remains resolute, emphasising that conquering Egypt is now the topmost priority for the Black Stars.

In a pre-match press conference held on Wednesday, Ayew acknowledged the difficult position the team finds itself in but assured fans that they are ready to fight and deliver a better performance.

"Tomorrow is going to be a tough game, and the boys are ready. We put ourselves in a difficult position, and we'll fight to put in a better performance," Ayew stated.

"I am sure tomorrow we will all have something to smile about after the game," he added.

Ghana will face Egypt on Thursday at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, with the crucial encounter kicking off at 20:00 GMT. The Black Stars are eager to bounce back and secure a positive result against Egypt in their quest to progress beyond the group stage in AFCON 2023.