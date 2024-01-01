GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Ghana's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast

Published on: 01 January 2024
Black Stars

As Ghana's Black Stars gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast, the team possess a blend of strengths and weaknesses that will play a crucial role in determining their performance in the continental showpiece.

Strengths:

  1. Talented Squad: Ghana boasts a talented squad with a mix of experienced players and emerging talents. Key players like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew bring skill, leadership, and international experience to the team.
  2. Goal-Scoring Prowess: The team has demonstrated goal-scoring prowess, with players like Mohammed Kudus (10 goals) and Inaki Williams (8 goals) contributing significantly in their respective club campaigns. This ability to find the back of the net will be vital in a tournament where goals can be decisive.
  3. Defensive Stability: A solid defensive structure, often a hallmark of Ghanaian football, is expected to provide stability at the back. Experienced defenders, if in good form, can contribute to the team's resilience against formidable opponents.
  4. Coach's Experience: The guidance of Chris Hughton, an experienced coach with a deep understanding of the game, adds a strategic edge to the team. His tactical acumen and ability to motivate players could prove pivotal in navigating the challenges of the tournament.

Weaknesses:

  1. Injuries and Fitness Concerns: Injuries to key players, such as Kamaldeen Sulemana and Tariq Lamptey, can be a significant setback. Fitness concerns may impact the overall team performance and limit options for the coach during the tournament.
  2. Inconsistent Form: While some players may be in top form, others may be struggling with inconsistencies. Maintaining a consistent level of performance across the entire squad throughout the tournament is crucial for success.
  3. Group of Death: Ghana find themselves in a challenging group alongside football powerhouses Egypt, as well as Cape Verde and Mozambique. Negotiating through tough group stage matches requires not only skill but mental fortitude. The memory of their previous group stage exit in the last edition, when they were grouped with Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros, is sure to be a motivating factor for the team to perform better this time around.
  4. Limited Time for Preparation: The decision to shift the training camp from South Africa to Kumasi may have logistical implications, potentially affecting the team's preparation. Limited time for cohesion and tactical training could pose challenges.

As Ghana enters AFCON 2023, a careful balance of maximizing strengths and addressing weaknesses will be essential for a successful campaign.

Their journey in the tournament kicks off with a challenging match against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by crucial encounters against Egypt and Mozambique.

 

