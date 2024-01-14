AFCON 2023: Ghana's underdog tag to prove powerful motivator for Black Stars

The Black Stars head to the Africa Cup of Nations as one of the unfancied sides despite their pedigree in African football.

Recently, the four-time African champions have underperformed and were knocked out at the group stage of the competition in Cameroon.

In their last five matches, the Black Stars have won only and lost three matches. Ghana were held in Kumasi in a pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia.

Despite their underwhelming performances, the players see that as a motivation to turn things around and make history in Abidjan.

The team led by captain Andre Ayew are poised to make Ghanaians proud with improved displays in Abidjan.

Ghana begin their AFCON campaign on Sunday against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde before facing Egypt and Mozambique in subsequent games.

The four-time African champions will hope to end the 42-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations title in Ivory Coast.