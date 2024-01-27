AFCON 2023: Guinea coach Kaba Diawara reveals strategy ahead of crucial clash with Equatorial Guinea

Guinea coach Kaba Diawara has shed light on his team's approach ahead of the highly anticipated round of 16 clash in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Equatorial Guinea emphasizing the crucial need for effectiveness.

The two sides will square off at the Olimpique Stadium of Ebimpe on Sunday evening.

During a press conference held on Saturday Diawara meticulously analysed the impending duel between Guinea and Equatorial Guinea.

Acknowledging Equatorial Guinea's strong performance in the group stage, particularly finishing ahead of Ivory Coast, the host country, Diawara highlighted the impressive display by Nzalang Nacional while revealing his possible approach to outclass his opponents.

“I think the formula is to win these matches,” Diawara said.

“We studied them; they had a good group stage, but we know very well, having been in this situation, that the group stage and the decisive matches have nothing to do with each other. There, our AFCON begins.

“Just showing up with the way we're playing at the moment and trying to be us, on the other hand, a little more effective because, in fact, that's what we're missing. Every time we say it, but it's really an area of progress for my team. We have to manage, if we score first, to try to take cover, and that's what we're going to try to do. Afterward, if we don't succeed, we shouldn't concede a goal, and if it goes up to 120 minutes, we will go. We prepared well.”

While Equatorial Guinea managed to top Group A which housed football giants like the hosts Ivory Coast and Nigeria, Namibia with a crucial win in their first game managed to sail through as one of the best third-placed teams.