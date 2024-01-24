AFCON 2023: Hosts Cote d’Ivoire fire head coach Jean-Louis Gasset after embarrassing defeat

Cote d'Ivoire's head coach Jean-Louis Gasset faced swift dismissal, just two days after a disheartening 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Criticized for tactical decisions and team struggles, both Gasset and his deputy, Ghislain Printant, were let go due to "insufficient results" in line with their contracts.

Despite the chance to qualify for the round of 16, Ivorian authorities acted promptly, potentially succumbing to public pressure.

While the host nation could still progress in the AFCON depending on results from other groups, the Ivorian press mirrored the collective disappointment with headlines like "Elephants, the shipwreck" and "Great hu-mi-li-a-tion."

Post-match scuffles were contained, but irate supporters damaged buses, leading to police intervention with tear gas.

Former international Emerse Fae, boasting 44 caps, now faces the challenging role of leading Ivory Coast, with a potential clash against reigning champion Senegal looming if they qualify for the next stage.

Gasset's departure underscores the high stakes and expectations surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations, revealing the intense pressure on teams and coaches in the tournament.

The Ivorian Football Federation's statement announcing Gasset's exit emphasizes the urgency: