AFCON 2023: Huge expectation as Chris Hughton names final Ghana squad today

Ahead of the announcement of Ghana's final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Accra on Monday, the country has been left in a state of frenzy with fans anxiously awaiting Chris Hughton's list.

The Black Stars coach is expected to name a squad capable of ending the country's AFCON drought in Ivory Coast this year.

Hughton will present his team in the presence of the media at the Alisa Hotel in Accra as the Black Stars begin preparations for the tournament tomorrow.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager named a 55-man provisional squad last week, which will be pruned to 27 for the competition.

After the announcement of his team, the invited players will assemble in Kumasi to begin a ten-day camping before departing for Abidjan.

A pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia has also been confirmed for January 8, 2024 in Kumasi.

The four-time African champions travel to Ivory Coast with the hopes of ending a 40-year wait for the AFCON title.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.