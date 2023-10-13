AFCON 2023: I don’t know so much about Mozambique and Cape Verde – Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has acknowledged that he doesn't possess extensive knowledge about Mozambique and Cape Verde, the two teams that have been included in the Black Stars' group for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

In Group B, the primary focus is on Ghana renewing their historic rivalry with Egypt. However, the four-time African champions must also be cautious of Mozambique and Cape Verde, who are also part of the group.

Egypt has remained unbeaten in their last four encounters against Ghana. Cape Verde will be making their fourth appearance at the competition since 2013, while Mozambique is returning after a 13-year absence.

Although Ghana and Egypt have had numerous encounters in the AFCON, Ghana has faced Cape Verde only once in 2013, with the Black Stars emerging victorious 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Similarly, Ghana played against Mozambique in 1996, winning 1-0, but their most recent encounter was in 2016 during the AFCON qualifiers, with the Black Stars prevailing 3-1 in Accra.

"Egypt are a very experienced side, very experienced AFCON campaigners and I think they have more wins than any other country. For sure, they are very tough opposition," he said to GFA media.

"But of course, it is a competition and we are very much looking forward to playing against certainly one of the best teams on the African continent at this particular moment."

The gaffer also added that he has very little information about Ghana's other two opponents.

"And of course, Mozambique and Cape Verde, are two teams that I don’t know so much about. However, we will do all of our homework, over these coming months, [and] watch their games from now, and before the tournament starts," he added.

"But I think whenever a group comes out, you always think that it could have been better for us, and could have been worse for us."

The Black Stars are currently in America where they are preparing for their two friendly games against Mexico and USA.