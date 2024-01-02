AFCON 2023: I hope we get another Thomas Partey in Ivory Coast - Oduro Sarfo

Nana Oduro Sarfo, a member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council, has endorsed the decision to omit the injured Thomas Partey from the Black Stars squad, emphasizing the impracticality of sending an injured player to a tournament.

Coach Chris Hughton cited a significant injury when dropping Partey, despite recent sightings of the midfielder in training as he stages a comeback from a hamstring issue.

The midfielder has faced challenges this season, featuring in only five appearances for Arsenal due to hamstring and groin injuries, with his last game played in October.

Nana Oduro Sarfo reinforces the rationale behind excluding an injured player, stating on Citi FM, "I don’t see why we should carry an injured player to the African Cup of Nations; the injury is something we cannot hide, it is out there in the public."

He expresses hope for a revitalised performance, saying, "If Partey is injured, I don’t see why we should take; I just hope we get another Partey at the AFCON."

Ghana are set to hold their camp in Kumasi for the tournament, where they will compete against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the group stage.