AFCON 2023: I'd be happy if Egypt go out in group stage, but they can win it - Klopp

Liverpool manager JÃ¼rgen Klopp has expressed mixed feelings about Mohamed Salah's participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

While he wants the best for Egypt, he cannot help but feel that an early exit from the tournament would be beneficial for his club.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup tie against Arsenal, Klopp acknowledged that Salah's absence is a significant setback for Liverpool, who are currently top of the Premier League table thanks in large part to the Egyptian winger's impressive performances. However, he wishes Egypt well in the competition, while also hoping that they do not advance too far.

"If I say I wish them good luck, it would be a lie," Klopp admitted. "From a personal point of view, I would be happy if they went out in the group stage, but that's probably not possible. They can go on and win it. So, it was 'good luck and come back healthy'. We have to deal with it, and we will deal with it."

Despite the challenges posed by Salah's absence, Klopp remains optimistic that Liverpool can continue their strong form. "I am pretty positive that we will find a way," he insisted.

Egypt are placed in Group F alongside Ghana, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. The Pharaohs have a rich history in the competition, having won it a record seven times, and will be eager to make a deep run in the tournament.