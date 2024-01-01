AFCON 2023: Inaki Williams is suffering from an illness – Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have reported that their striker, Inaki Williams, is currently battling an illness, leading to a delay in his anticipated arrival at the Ghana camp for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Initially expected to join the camp in Kumasi on January 2, 2023, Williams will now arrive later due to a health setback.

Confirming the situation, Athletic Club stated, “Athletic Club player IÃ±aki Williams has been assessed by the red and white medical services earlier in the day at Lezama and is suffering from an illness which requires him rest. He has received treatment. He will be assessed tomorrow so that he can travel and join the Ghana training camp as soon as possible. The medical services of the Ghanaian federation have been informed of the condition of the player.”

Despite the setback, Williams, who was included in the final 27-man Ghana squad for AFCON 2023 by coach Chris Hughton, is expected to join the training camp once he has recovered.

This will be Williams' first AFCON tournament after making his debut for Ghana in 2022. Although he faced challenges in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, his impressive form this season, marked by eight league goals for Athletic Bilbao, has earned him a spot in the national squad.