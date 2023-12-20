AFCON 2023: Injured Thomas Partey named in Ghana provisional squad for tournament

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been included in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite being currently injured.

The midfielder has been sidelined for over a month due to a hamstring injury, but he has been working hard in the gym to recover.

While he will not be available for the rest of the year, he is expected to be fit by early next year, which led to his inclusion in the provisional squad.

His availability will ultimately decide whether he makes the final 27-man squad that will face Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group stage.

Partey is a vital player for Ghana's hopes of winning the AFCON title, which they last achieved in 1982. Since making his debut in 2016, he has become a key player for the national team and has shown great dedication.

However, injuries have unfortunately prevented him from participating in some of the team's most important matches.

In total, Partey has made 45 appearances for Ghana, scoring 12 goals while primarily playing as a holding midfielder.

Ghana's AFCON group stage matches are set to kick off with a clash against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by encounters with Egypt (January 18) and Mozambique (January 22).