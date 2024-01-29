AFCON 2023: 'Insult me as you want' - DR Congo's Masuaku not perturbed over penalty miss against Egypt

DR Congo defender Arthur Masuaku has dismissed concerns over his penalty miss in the round of 16 clash against Egypt during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite the Besiktas left-back's unfortunate miss during the penalty shootout, DR Congo managed to secure a quarter-final berth by beating Egypt 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of action.

Masuaku, who has been a standout performer for the Leopards in the tournament, made a bold statement after the game, expressing his indifference towards the missed penalty.

In a post-match video, he stated, "I missed my penalty, I don't care, insult me as you want, we are qualified," showcasing his focus on the team's qualification rather than dwelling on individual setbacks.

The French-born lateral defender played a crucial role in helping DR Congo reach the quarter-finals, despite being the only player to miss a penalty for his team in the dramatic shootout.

DR Congo will face Guinea in the quarter-finals, maintaining their quest for success in the 2023 AFCON, even though they are yet to secure a win within the regulation 90 minutes in the tournament.

Masuaku's resilient attitude and team-first mentality reflect the determination of the Leopards as they continue their AFCON journey.