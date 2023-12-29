AFCON 2023: It is mostly difficult to camp in Ghana - GFA's Henry Asante Twum

Ghana Football Association (GFA) spokesperson Henry Asante Twum underscores the significance of a serene camp in the decision to choose the Black Stars' base ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Originally planning to camp in South Africa, the team has shifted to Kumasi. While the initial decision faced criticism, Twum clarified that camping in Ghana can be challenging due to numerous distractions, including visits from friends and family.

In his words, "The important consideration of all is the serene atmosphere, distraction-free atmosphere. There was an argument about, 'Oh, you have been playing in Kumasi, and we have given you the best,'" as he shared with Joy Sports. Twum emphasised the distinct conditions for a major tournament compared to a single game's preparation, highlighting the varied factors such as training, mindset psychology, and team evaluation.

Reflecting on the challenges since 2006, he stated, "There might be different players camping, but there will be a number one reason and other reasons. I am glad to say the number one reason of all the players you have listed is the fact we have always wanted to be at a place where there is less or no distraction."

Acknowledging the players' requests and the difficulty of camping in Ghana, Twum noted, "These players always ask for certain things that need to be provided. It is mostly difficult to camp in our places in Ghana because, by the time you wake up in the morning, the lobby of the team hotel is full. It is either friends coming to visit, relatives â€“ mother or father coming to see his or her child or son, or maybe people coming around for autographs, or colleagues of mine coming around for exclusives."

Ghana will play Namibia in a pre-tournament friendly before facing Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt in the group stage in Ivory Coast.