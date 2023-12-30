AFCON 2023: It's impossible for Black Stars to train behind closed doors in Ghana - Asante Twum

The decision to set up camp in Johannesburg, South Africa, was made by the Black Stars' technical team, aiming for a tranquil environment, as stated by Henry Asante Twum, the communications director of the Ghana Football Association.

Initially, Ghana had chosen South Africa for their pre-2023 Africa Cup of Nations camp, but the Ghana FA later reversed this decision, opting for Kumasi instead.

Asante Twum, speaking on Joy FM, explained the challenges of camping in Ghana, citing difficulties in maintaining closed-door training sessions due to various events causing disruptions.

"Chris [Hughton] always decides to train behind closed doors, and it has always been impossible to train behind closed doors in Ghana," he mentioned. Asante Twum highlighted a recent incident where the Kotoko-RTU game had to be rescheduled due to multiple funerals at the Baba Yara Stadium, illustrating the complexities faced in organizing events in Ghana.

"With these points that I have enumerated, Ghana was completely ruled out," he added.

The Black Stars are in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. Their campaign kicks off against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, followed by matches against Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22.